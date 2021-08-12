ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.52

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 1337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.82.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

