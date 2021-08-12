ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,163. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $331.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,613,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

