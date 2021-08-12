Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.31.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 13.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.