Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.22.

Shares of QLYS traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.59. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

