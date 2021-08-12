Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.26

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 14413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

