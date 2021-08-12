Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 53,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.88. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

