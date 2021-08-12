Nkcfo LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 283,721 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 31,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,590. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

