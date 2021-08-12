Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.10.

UPST stock traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.66. 605,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,215. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $511,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $6,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

