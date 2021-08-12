Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,142. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

