Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 3,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,958. The company has a market capitalization of $900.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

