WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,873. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,413 shares of company stock worth $3,448,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

