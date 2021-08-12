Julie Holland Sells 5,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DIOD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,302. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diodes by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.