Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Buys $110,042.32 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $110,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley S. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bradley S. Adams purchased 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 12,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $337.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

