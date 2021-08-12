The ChampCoin (TCC) Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. The ChampCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $222,203.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00338059 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.74 or 0.00974915 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

