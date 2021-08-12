Nkcfo LLC Invests $408,000 in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Nkcfo LLC owned about 0.09% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of VWE stock traded up 0.77 on Thursday, hitting 10.46. 14,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,059. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 8.98 and a 52 week high of 13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 11.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

