Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Decreased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 91,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 118,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

