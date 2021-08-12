Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $115,662,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 114,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

