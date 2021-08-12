Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,238,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,361,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BFLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

