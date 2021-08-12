Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 703 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PHM traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. 119,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

