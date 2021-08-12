Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.75. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,724,000 after buying an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,663. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

