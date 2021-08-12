Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $335.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.