Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $119,661.76

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $119,661.76 and approximately $415,481.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00142897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00152378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.41 or 0.99695312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00866475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

