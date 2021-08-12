Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PRK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.67. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,856. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24. Park National has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park National will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Park National by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Park National by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

