Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Announces Earnings Results

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%.

Shares of AXU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 120,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,934. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $276.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.