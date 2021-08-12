ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.46. 1,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,023. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

