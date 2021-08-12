Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLVHF. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF remained flat at $$154.48 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

