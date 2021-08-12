Nkcfo LLC Invests $324,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.15. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.61, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,754,969 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

