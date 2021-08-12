Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OXM. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 2,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,879.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,160,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

