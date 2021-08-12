Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. upgraded Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. 3,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,359. The firm has a market cap of $745.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

