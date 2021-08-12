Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.