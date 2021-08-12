CareCloud’s (MTBC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,381 shares of company stock worth $1,586,359. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

