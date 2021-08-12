PGGM Investments Sells 169,867 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,867 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $40,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 166,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,613. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

