Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CALT. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,628. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

