Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXNX. Barclays upped their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 24,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,486,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,913. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

