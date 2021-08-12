Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of GDWN stock traded up GBX 126.01 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,301.01 ($43.13). The stock had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. Goodwin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,979.84. The firm has a market cap of £253.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 102.24 ($1.34) dividend. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $81.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

