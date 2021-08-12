Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

LON:ADM traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,613 ($47.20). The stock had a trading volume of 462,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,230.44. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a market cap of £10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

