Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

EEFT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.12. 5,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

