iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48,862.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 293,176 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.19. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,802. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

