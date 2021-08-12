Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
POWL traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $316.15 million, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.30. Powell Industries has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $37.28.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
