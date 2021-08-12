Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$8.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FVI shares. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of FVI stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.721295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

