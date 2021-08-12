Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$8.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,290. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.67. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.2590207 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

