Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.99. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

