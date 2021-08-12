Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

AOSL traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 21,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

