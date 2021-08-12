Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NYSE ACI traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. 47,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

