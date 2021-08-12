Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NBI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 35,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093. Northbridge Industrial Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £32.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.