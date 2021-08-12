HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

FRA:HOT traded up €1.06 ($1.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €69.60 ($81.88). The stock had a trading volume of 115,467 shares. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a twelve month high of €175.00 ($205.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.85.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

