Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €75.40 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.20 ($94.35).

BNR traded down €1.06 ($1.25) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €84.98 ($99.98). The stock had a trading volume of 334,311 shares. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.60.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

