Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €75.40 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.20 ($94.35).

BNR traded down €1.06 ($1.25) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €84.98 ($99.98). The stock had a trading volume of 334,311 shares. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.60.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

