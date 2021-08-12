Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €154.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWC. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:CWC traded up €1.00 ($1.18) on Wednesday, hitting €120.00 ($141.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 12 month high of €138.40 ($162.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $865.10 million and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

