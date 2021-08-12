Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Games reported impressive second-quarter 2021 with earnings and revenues growing on a year-over-year basis. The top line was driven by robust performance from Gaming, Lottery and Digital businesses, partially offset by decline in SciPlay revenues. Continued expansion of Scientific Games’ OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Scientific Games lottery division won the Pennsylvania instant games and lottery systems contract for the next 10 years. Internationally, it won new contracts and contract extensions totaling 13 years in Bosnia, Denmark, Georgia, Poland and Portugal. Shares of Scientific Games have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the balance sheet still remains highly leveraged, which is a major concern.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.36.

SGMS traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. 22,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,045. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after buying an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Scientific Games by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

