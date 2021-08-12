KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.84.

KE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 913,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20. KE has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KE by 12.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

